Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,880 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

