Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $281.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $285.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

