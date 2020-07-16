Welch & Forbes LLC Has $13.95 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 948.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 76.2% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 127,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

