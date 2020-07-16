Welch & Forbes LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 532,863 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

