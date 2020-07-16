Welch & Forbes LLC Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,588 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.1% during the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 60.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after buying an additional 1,058,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $105,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

AFL opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.