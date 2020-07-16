Welch & Forbes LLC Has $33.18 Million Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.49% of Watsco worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $51,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Watsco stock opened at $191.34 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $191.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

