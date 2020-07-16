Welch & Forbes LLC Has $35.14 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

