Welch & Forbes LLC Has $43.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $43,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $334.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.57 and its 200-day moving average is $324.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

