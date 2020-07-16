Welch & Forbes LLC Has $56.32 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ResMed worth $56,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $284,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,030,224.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,520 shares of company stock worth $4,154,304. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.