Welch & Forbes LLC Has $80.51 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $80,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,996 shares of company stock worth $40,660,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

