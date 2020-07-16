Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 23,252 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE OMC opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

