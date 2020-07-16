Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 36,090 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Ball worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ball by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ball by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 246,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $3,058,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.