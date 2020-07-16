Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $54,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $295.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

