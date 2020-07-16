Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

