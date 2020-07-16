Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.35% of Lancaster Colony worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after buying an additional 194,710 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 486,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

