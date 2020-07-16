Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 168 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $92,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $95.00 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,182. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

