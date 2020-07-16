Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

