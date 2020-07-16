Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $233.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

