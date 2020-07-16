Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,055 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Booking by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

BKNG opened at $1,799.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,666.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,661.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

