Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $58,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

