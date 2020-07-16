Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 945 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $58,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after buying an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,365,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $869.04 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.