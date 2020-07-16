WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNBLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get WFD Unibail Rodamco alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.