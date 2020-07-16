WHITBREAD PLC/S (WTBDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS: WTBDY):

7/9/2020 – WHITBREAD PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2020 – WHITBREAD PLC/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/7/2020 – WHITBREAD PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – WHITBREAD PLC/S is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – WHITBREAD PLC/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/27/2020 – WHITBREAD PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/22/2020 – WHITBREAD PLC/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

