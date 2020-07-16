White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Trading Up 59.5%

White Fox Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:AWAW) was up 59.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

White Fox Ventures, Inc focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms.

