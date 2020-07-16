White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13, 233,309 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 224,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of $156.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

