Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $200,564.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $200,564.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

