WINk One Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, WINk has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $23.17 million and $1.32 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001835 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.