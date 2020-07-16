Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.49. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $299.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,630,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,608,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 902,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,483,000 after buying an additional 82,647 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 551,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,481,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

