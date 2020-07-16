Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Cut by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Wolverine World Wide comprises about 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 49,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.