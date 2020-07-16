Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $7.92. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 4,770,679 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Sharon Warburton acquired 12,500 shares of Worleyparsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.98 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of A$87,300.00 ($59,794.52).

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

