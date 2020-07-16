WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. 375,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,349. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.40%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.