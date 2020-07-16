Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Down to $79.30

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.36, but opened at $79.30. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 4,443,150 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.