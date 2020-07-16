XIO Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One XIO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $22,135.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,303,220 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

