XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.84. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 8,653,727 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of XpresSpa Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

