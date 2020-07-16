Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 1,364,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,254. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 34.5% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.