Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($0.06). Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE SNV traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

