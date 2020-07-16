Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.71 Million

Analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to announce $230.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.79 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $340.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATM. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 130,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 9,726.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares during the period.

Shares of CATM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 27,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

