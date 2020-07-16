Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.00 Million

Brokerages expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to post $563.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.00 million and the lowest is $528.00 million. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.67. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,279,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,243,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

