Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

