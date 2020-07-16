Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.97 Million

Equities analysts expect NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) to post $615.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NTN Buzztime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.81 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NTN Buzztime will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NTN Buzztime.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.25 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTN Buzztime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PAE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,132. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

About NTN Buzztime

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTN Buzztime (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.