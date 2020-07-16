Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report sales of $314.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.00 million and the lowest is $306.70 million. SunPower reported sales of $481.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.40 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 8.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SunPower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

SPWR traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 337,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.22.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

