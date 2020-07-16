Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. Landec posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $301,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 1,205,388 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 89,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,294. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.