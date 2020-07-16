Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.41. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%.

Several research firms have commented on TVTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 23,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,012. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

