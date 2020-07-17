-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Minerals Company (NASDAQ:AUMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals Company (NASDAQ:AUMN) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Minerals’ earnings. Golden Minerals also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Minerals.

Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AUMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,254 shares.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

