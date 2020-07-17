-$0.06 EPS Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GDYN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,839. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

