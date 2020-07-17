$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

BY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,021. The stock has a market cap of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

