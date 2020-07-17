-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.34). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $242,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 106.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.31. 2,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.56.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

