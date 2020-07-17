$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th.

KINS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,486. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 305,351 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

