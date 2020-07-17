$0.22 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 47,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMNB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,645. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $313.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

