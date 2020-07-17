$0.34 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.